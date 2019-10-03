Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,383. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.