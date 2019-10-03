DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) vs. Alphabet (OTCMKTS:GOOG) Financial Survey

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get DecisionPoint Systems alerts:

This table compares DecisionPoint Systems and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DecisionPoint Systems $31.10 million 0.00 $1.68 million N/A N/A Alphabet $136.82 billion 6.01 $30.74 billion $47.51 24.96

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than DecisionPoint Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DecisionPoint Systems and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 23.43% 20.15% 15.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DecisionPoint Systems and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 2 23 0 2.92

Alphabet has a consensus target price of $1,379.77, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Summary

Alphabet beats DecisionPoint Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. This segment also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DecisionPoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DecisionPoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.