Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DCPH. Leerink Swann reiterated a positive rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.64. 446,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.90. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $917,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $464,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,107 shares of company stock worth $21,748,018 in the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,606,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,802,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4,025.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 305,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.