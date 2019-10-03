De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $324.97

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $324.97 and traded as low as $214.00. De La Rue shares last traded at $219.50, with a volume of 104,779 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of De La Rue from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 218.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 324.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.94 million and a PE ratio of 13.30.

In related news, insider Martin Sutherland sold 15,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £33,243.54 ($43,438.57).

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

