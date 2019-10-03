Davita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.63. 16,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. Davita has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Davita’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Davita will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Davita by 467.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Davita by 63.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Davita in the third quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Davita by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

