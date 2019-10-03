DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $9,187.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

