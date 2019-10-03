Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 72,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

