Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 309 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 28.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 165,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.93. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

In other United Technologies news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

