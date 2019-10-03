Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 2,022 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 232,679 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 150,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 333,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Bank of America lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 4,490,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,639,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

