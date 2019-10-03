Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,394,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,341,340,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,110,000 after buying an additional 5,420,834 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,375,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,231,000 after buying an additional 1,698,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,297,000 after buying an additional 160,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 6,988,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,947,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

