D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,811 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.10% of Ryerson worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 52.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,694 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 120.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 271,322 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. Ryerson Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Ryerson had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

