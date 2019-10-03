D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,056 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 349.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ANSYS by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 771.1% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

