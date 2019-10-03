Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $46,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. 322,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,721. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.84. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $68,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,579.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,280. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.85 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

