Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

SRV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

