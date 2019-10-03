Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 3,820 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,820 ($49.92) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. HSBC set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 4,450 ($58.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,610 ($73.30) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,437.55 ($57.98).

RIO traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,992.50 ($52.17). 2,805,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,470.66. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 173.14 ($2.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

