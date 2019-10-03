Crave (CRAVE) Price Hits $0.0062

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Crave has a total market cap of $138,015.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crave has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crave coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crave Profile

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 22,183,130 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crave’s official website is crave.cc . The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

