Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $159.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,459. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 66,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.76, for a total transaction of $11,428,765.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,851 shares of company stock valued at $66,847,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

