Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) PT Raised to GBX 371

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 371 ($4.85) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.93) price objective (up from GBX 422 ($5.51)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Countryside Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 392.14 ($5.12).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

CSP traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 319.60 ($4.18). The company had a trading volume of 682,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 308.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 309.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.