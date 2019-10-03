CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE:COR traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.80. 3,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,081. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,515.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,340 shares of company stock worth $89,285,796. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

