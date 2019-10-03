Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CORT opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.39. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,521,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,018,000 after acquiring an additional 149,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,590,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,334,000 after acquiring an additional 532,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 553,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 85,705 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

