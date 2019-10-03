Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 57.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,223,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,258,000 after acquiring an additional 811,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,870,000 after purchasing an additional 590,832 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Copa by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 776,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,135,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Copa by 48.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,299,000 after buying an additional 323,251 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $97.45. 2,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. Copa has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

