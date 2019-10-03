Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) Receives $24.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Control4 stock remained flat at $$23.91 during midday trading on Friday. 829,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $640.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Control4 has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Control4 by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Control4 by 6,451.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Control4 in the second quarter valued at about $9,896,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Control4 in the second quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Control4 in the second quarter valued at about $7,050,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

