Contents Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.68 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $5.68 million and $95,149.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038159 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05413264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,905,198,535 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

