ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $4.40 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $90,365.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Huobi, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007373 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,259,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.