Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.51. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $9.00-9.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of STZ traded down $11.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,849. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.61 and its 200 day moving average is $195.80.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

