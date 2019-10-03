Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.60 ($44.88).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock traded down €0.73 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €34.22 ($39.78). 1,309,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.64. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.