CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

