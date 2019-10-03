Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 5.5%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.82, 2,121,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,229,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham purchased 25,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 184,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,169.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,843.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,491,500. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

