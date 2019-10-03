Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.08 ($8.23).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €5.03 ($5.85). The stock had a trading volume of 9,522,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €9.10 ($10.58). The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.31 and a 200 day moving average of €6.45.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.