Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

FIX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,658. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,631.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,159,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 945.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 156,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 129,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

