Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Argus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

NYSE CL traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

