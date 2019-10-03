Coin Lion One Day Trading Volume Hits $233.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Coin Lion has a market cap of $297,688.00 and $233.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. In the last week, Coin Lion has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.01008409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.