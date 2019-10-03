CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in CME Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $207.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,394. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.