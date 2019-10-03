CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Up 24.9% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, Upbit and Livecoin. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $16,560.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003979 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001189 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00063194 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,344,038 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Bittrex, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.