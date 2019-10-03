Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 8.3% Higher

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.30, 35,483,254 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 243% from the average session volume of 10,353,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,495.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

