Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,220,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

