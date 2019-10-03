Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,920 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $586,636.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,120 shares of company stock worth $2,622,809. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.13. 318,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,847. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

