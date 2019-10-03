Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,249,318. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Citigroup by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,339 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

