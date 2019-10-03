Citigroup Lowers Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target to $10.30

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $10.70 to $10.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

PUMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 1,901,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $9,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

