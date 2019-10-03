Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Park National Corp OH’s 5th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.