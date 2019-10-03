Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $258.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.17. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $270.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Cintas by 439.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 107,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,684,000 after buying an additional 87,394 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

