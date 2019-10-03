Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CINF. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.19. 370,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $117.16.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after buying an additional 198,131 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

