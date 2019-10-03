Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 627,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,867 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,852.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $62,075. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBB shares. UBS Group upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE CBB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 109,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $254.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

