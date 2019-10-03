Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,392 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 1.3% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $742,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Cigna by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 92,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,736. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

