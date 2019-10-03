Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:CTG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 94 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. Christie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

