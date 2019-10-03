Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:CTG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 94 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. Christie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

