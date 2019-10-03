Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $347,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $900.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $713.45.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $6.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $816.88. The company had a trading volume of 363,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,762. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $857.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $822.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $744.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 770 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.01, for a total value of $641,417.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,388.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,759 shares of company stock valued at $91,258,873. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.