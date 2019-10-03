Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 154000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.20 target price on shares of Chinook Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Chinook Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE)

Chinook Energy Inc, an upstream oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Birley/Umbach area, which include 64 net drilling space units of land located in northeast British Columbia.

