Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Changyou.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $505.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Changyou.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYOU. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

