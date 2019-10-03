ChainX Price Tops $1.77 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00021686 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a market cap of $453,545.00 and $413,557.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00190708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.01017706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089468 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 256,219 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

