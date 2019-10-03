Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to post sales of $518.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $521.90 million and the lowest is $515.70 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $502.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 51,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Thomas J. Colligan bought 4,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,011.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

